Letter: Thanks to Vail Fire Department

On behalf of the Sandstone 70 community, I would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to the Vail Fire Department. Awakened in the wee hours Sunday morning by a raging inferno next door, I was terrified! Within minutes the fire department arrived and the flames were rapidly extinguished.

Through the firemen’s valiant efforts, the fire was contained to one unit of a four-unit building, and it did not spread to the closest building located a dozen yards away. The firemen remained the entire night to make sure no embers were left behind. As the Vail Daily noted, it could have been a lot worse! The quick work of the Vail Fire Department prevented it from being so.

Thanks again, Vail Fire Department!

Sandy Gray

Vail