Letter: Thanks to Vail Health for prompt COVID-19 vaccine distribution

It’s easy to see that while some organizations struggle with the COVID vaccine distribution, Vail Health prepared in advance so they would be ready to make an orderly and prompt distribution of the vaccine they receive. After being given my second shot (over 70 category) I was impressed for a second time by the organization, efficiency, competence and friendliness of both the staff and volunteers. I would like to offer my thanks and the thanks of numerous people I have talked with for the thoughtfulness given by all those helping dispense the vaccine and making a necessary event a totally welcoming and professional experience.

Tom Edwards

Gypsum