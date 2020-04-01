Letter: Thanks to Vail Health

I would like to express my thanks and gratitude to the staff (screening, emergency, and hospital stay) at Vail Health for the excellent care I received from March 9 through March 13. I arrived with pneumonia from a different virus shortly before COVID-19 began to increase. They were already extremely busy with other patients and preparing for what was to come with COVID-19. Everyone was careful and attentive. I feel extremely lucky to have been able to leave within three days thanks to everyone on the staff.

I would like to add that, over the years and several hospitalizations, I have always received excellent care from the staff at the hospital. We are fortunate to have such an excellent facility in Eagle County.

I am hoping for the best possible outcome for everyone working at Vail Health and their patients. Take care and stay safe.

Carol Phillips

Support Local Journalism Donate



Eagle County