Letter: Thanks to Vail Mountaineer Hockey Club
On behalf of the Glenwood Springs Youth Hockey Association, I would like to express our deep gratitude to the various youth hockey clubs of the Western Colorado Hockey League who graciously helped us continue our youth programming during the four-week shutdown of our ice rink after a serious refrigeration system failure on Nov. 14.
The member clubs and their local facilities generously provided us with ice time where it was available and co-programming with their athletes and coaches.
Specifically, we want to thank:
- The Grand Junction River Hawks: Jackson Wilson, director
- The Vail Mountaineer Hockey Club: Dave Bishop, director
- The Aspen Junior Hockey Club: Harlan Pratt, director
- Summit Hockey: Chris Miller, director
- Colorado Extreme (Independent): Sheldon Wolitski, director
Thankfully, our ice rink is back up and running. We are humble and thankful to be a part of the wonderful hockey community on the Western Slope of Colorado. Happy Holidays!
Hamilton Tharp
President, Glenwood Springs Youth Hockey Association