Letter: Thanks to Vail Mountaineer Hockey Club

On behalf of the Glenwood Springs Youth Hockey Association, I would like to express our deep gratitude to the various youth hockey clubs of the Western Colorado Hockey League who graciously helped us continue our youth programming during the four-week shutdown of our ice rink after a serious refrigeration system failure on Nov. 14.

The member clubs and their local facilities generously provided us with ice time where it was available and co-programming with their athletes and coaches.

Specifically, we want to thank:

The Grand Junction River Hawks: Jackson Wilson, director

The Vail Mountaineer Hockey Club: Dave Bishop, director

The Aspen Junior Hockey Club: Harlan Pratt, director

Summit Hockey: Chris Miller, director

Colorado Extreme (Independent): Sheldon Wolitski, director

Thankfully, our ice rink is back up and running. We are humble and thankful to be a part of the wonderful hockey community on the Western Slope of Colorado. Happy Holidays!

Hamilton Tharp

President, Glenwood Springs Youth Hockey Association