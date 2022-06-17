Letter: Thanks, Tom Henderson, for your service to Red Cliff

The Town of Red Cliff Board of Trustees and staff would like to recognize Tom Henderson for his dedication to the town and its’ residents. Tom Henderson has served on the Red Cliff Board of Trustees for more than a combined decade, while concurrently serving on the town’s Planning and Zoning Commission for many of these years and representing the town on the Open Space Board. With almost perfect attendance (only missing a vote if he had to recuse himself), his service has shown tremendous dedication and this town is definitely in a better place because of it. Tom has been integral to the important advances our town has made during this time.

We are especially thankful for his behind-the-scenes volunteer work with getting a necessary bridge replaced after being damaged by high waters and for the years that he resigned from the board in order to work with a local engineer to oversee the Waste Water Treatment Plant project.

Board service is one of the toughest volunteer roles of all, and he has performed these roles with dedication and tenacity. He has distinguished himself as a judicious steward of our town and never flinched in the face of difficult decisions.

Tom’s intimate knowledge of our town and residents, along with the depth of knowledge he has brought to the table due to his work experience, are invaluable and have been instrumental in the Board’s ability to solve difficult challenges.

The town of Red Cliff is tremendously grateful for Tom’s service to our community. We are delighted that he will continue to serve on the Planning and Zoning Commission, but will miss his presence on the Board of Trustees.

Mayor Duke Gerber

Trustee Art Fox

Trustee Dana Veljacic

Trustee Ben Kleimer

Trustee Bob Hill

Trustee Cassi MacUmber

Trustee Mary Walker