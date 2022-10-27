Letter: Thanks, Vail Daily, for candidate forum

Thanks, Vail Daily for providing another opportunity to hear the candidates in the upcoming midterm elections. I was able to successfully stream the event on Facebook!

Once again, I had the opportunity to hear from the candidates for Colorado Senate District 8 and House District 26. And once again I strongly urge Eagle County residents (regardless of party affiliation) to vote for Dylan Roberts and Meghan Lukens.

There is nothing more important than sending strong advocates down to Denver to represent our interests in Eagle County. We need representatives that will work across the aisle, put aside personal differences, and who understand how government works to get things done. There are so many serious issues that affect our county — from funding mental health, affordable housing, protecting our environment, quality education, and the list goes on. All these issues need funding from both state and local sources. It’s great to say we need more private sector participation in addressing these concerns, but the reality is we need to make sure our representatives understand how to successfully garnish more state funding. Especially when the Colorado legislature is required by our state Constitution to balance the budget. There is no extra money. Every penny is accounted for.

Roberts is a proven representative. He knows how to advocate for Eagle County and work with members on both sides of the aisle. Lukens’ background as history/government teacher provides her with knowledge of how government works. She will be able to step up quickly to secure Eagle County’s place at the table in the State House. Meghan is a local of our district, born and raised in Steamboat Springs.

Like most people, I am tired of all the divisive rhetoric and personal attacks. They have no place in our local politics or in any of our politics. I also find it appalling when people run for public office with no understanding of how government works or no public office experience. Experience does matter. The position of county commissioner is not the training ground for learning about how our county government works.

During the debate, we also heard from Sheriff James van Beek. Although I don’t agree with all his views, I respect him for being the “grownup in the room.” I don’t advocate for law enforcement to not do their jobs. Van Beek was very effective in getting mental health specialists involved with local policing. This is critical, because in most cases when a situation requires police intervention it usually involves some form of mental health issues. Deputies are not mental health specialists. I would urge Eagle County residents to support van Beek for re-election.

Thanks again Vail Daily for providing this forum!

Annie Goodman

Edwards