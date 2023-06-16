Letter: Thanks, Vail Resorts EpicPromise
The Vail Valley Charitable Fund is grateful to partner with Vail Resorts EpicPromise on our extended grant fundraisers. From the Go Biggs for BryFly and Moving Mountains for Marc fundraisers to the upcoming LG Sprint Tri and Vail Valley Brew’au, EpicPromise generously provides gift certificates to include in our silent auctions so that we are able to raise more money for locals in need. Thank you, Vail Resorts EpicPromise, for your unwavering generosity and support!
Brooke Skjonsby
VVCF Executive Director