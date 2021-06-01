Letter: The always incomprehensible Cal

So now Cal Thomas would like a commission to investigate why the Jan. 6 demonstrators, agitators, insurgents, etc. were so angry. As always, the one place Cal refuses to look is inward.

Could it be that they were angry because they were told the election was fraudulent; they were told that the Democrats were a bunch of Satan-worshipping pedophiles; they were told that our forest fires were caused by Jews with space lasers? Could that have been the source of their anger? Or perhaps it was that the government was going to take away their guns? Or that we are all communists?

At what point will the extreme right take responsibility for their actions. Or, for that matter, the extreme left.

Mike Block

Eagle