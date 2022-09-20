 Letter: The art of gathering | VailDaily.com
Letter: The art of gathering

It was a magical evening. The night was the coming together of community and resort. Laughter and locals. Food and friends. The Vail Social made the “Art of Gathering” with intention and purpose: glorious and fun.

Elaine Kelton
Vail

