Letter: The attack on General Soleimani

In response to Paul Kahler’s letter about Richard Carnes’ columns in the Jan. 11 edition of the Vail Daily: Amen. My sentiments precisely! It’s interesting that the progressive left and their vocal supporters in the media claim that the administration’s attack on Iranian General Soleimani was illegal, treasonous, etc. while overlooking President Obama’s attack and killing of Osama bin Laden in Pakistan without the notification of Congress or the Pakistani government.

Joe McHugh

Vail