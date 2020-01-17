Letter: The attack on Soleimani

The letter from Joe McHugh regarding the killing of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani by a U.S. drone strike demonstrates how blind political fidelity negates rational thought processes. McHugh equates Trump’s ordering the killing of Soleimani with Obama’s taking out Osama bin Laden.

Think about this: Obama ordered the killing of a guerilla leader who had masterminded the killing of several thousand people in the U.S. as well as in Europe and Asia. He acted as a stateless rogue whose evil deeds warranted his execution. Don’t misunderstand. Soleimani had the blood of several hundred Americans, soldiers and civilians, on his hands, not to mention that of thousands of Arabs and Iranians.

The key difference, however, is that Soleimani was a high military official of a foreign government, a government with whom we are not at war. Imagine the U.S. response if Iran had attempted a drone strike on the secretary of state or the secretary of defense during one of their visits to Iraq or Afghanistan.

And yes, the U.S. did shoot down and kill Japanese Admiral Isoroku Yamamoto during World War II, but this was a country with whom we were in a formal state of war declared by Congress. This is a new way of conducting “diplomacy.” How should other countries, perhaps lacking the technical precision to take out key personnel in such a “sanitary” fashion, deal with their adversaries? Do you suppose Americans overseas, military or civilian, should feel safer?

Ron Richardson

Minturn