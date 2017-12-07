Letter: The ‘Axis of Excess’ in Congress is slowly bankrupting our country

Editor's note: Find a cited version of this letter at http://www.vaildaily.com.

It's taken nearly a year, but President Donald Trump and the Axis of Excess in Congress finally have their feet on the ground. In a few short days, they have laid bare their true agenda of anti-Americanism.

Having given the diamond-studded, glistening shaft to working Americans with a tax act offering further tax breaks for people who don't need them, they have guaranteed further cuts to programs for working Americans who, through no fault of their own, have fallen on hard times.

Working-class Trump supporters thus handily dispensed with, the Grand Old Patriarchy quickly turned on their supporters in the West, revoking protections on 2 million acres, much of which has been protected for more than 20 years.

We are now witness to what might very well be evidence of a second foreign power meddling in what's left of American democracy. Beijing has recently announced it will be severely limiting what was formerly sent to the country for recycling.

The Trump-publicans are paving the way for the Hobson's choice they will leave us: Having bankrupted the United States by adding, by their own estimates, a staggering $1.5 trillion to the federal deficit for a pointless tax cut, they will leave our children no choice but to sell off our Public lands to China …

For a garbage dump.

Jonathan Staufer

Vail