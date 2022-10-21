Letter: The Bill Rock agenda

When it comes to Vail’s bighorn sheep habitat, Bill Rock says it’s not about the money … but it is about his job security. Vail Resorts’ business model clearly includes absorbing competing corporate entities. These types of mergers and acquisitions are commonplace throughout corporate America, and when they occur, the vice presidents are usually the first to go.

Vice presidents of corporations who are preoccupied with their standing in the organization are not leaders. The primary concern of such executives has nothing to do with doing the right thing. Not for the environment, the surrounding community, their employees, or even their shareholders.

Rock has no intention of upholding Vail Resorts’ promise of environmental responsibility. In addition to his complete disregard for the bighorn sheep habitat, he and Vail Resorts have overseen a pollution event that led to a major fish kill in Gore Creek and the destruction of protected alpine tundra at Keystone.

Rock had years and countless opportunities to collaborate with the town of Vail and provide employee housing right in Vail center. For unknowable reasons, Rock never followed through on any of these proposed projects.

When the inevitable merger or acquisition of Vail Resorts occurs, Rock will leave with a great severance package. Don’t feel too sorry for him. He and the other VR VPs will end up as executives for another corporation somewhere far from Vail.

In their new positions, they will continue to put their careers first, unconcerned with doing the right thing, and will never give a thought to the Vail community and the environmental destruction left behind.

Gina Grisafi

Vail