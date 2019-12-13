Letter: The consequences of Booth Heights

The Booth Heights planned development should not be dismissed as a “not in my backyard” issue. Addressing the greater Vail housing problem with creative solutions in East Vail would be great.

We have to consider that the potential of a conflict of interest by a member of the town of Vail’s Planning and Environmental Commission compromised the process, took the teeth out of the reports of the experts and minimized the voices of the residents. Sadly, the consequences may prove irreversible.

Linda Morris

Vail