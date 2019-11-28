Letter: The CORE Act hurts no one and helps all

Like so many here in the valley, I am an avid backcountry recreationist and steward of our public lands. During my years here I have had the opportunity to explore our exceptional wilderness areas situated right here in Eagle County, and I would not be the person I am without the benefit of the wild lands around us for retreat and respite from the rest of my demanding life. This is exactly why the Wilderness Act was passed in 1964. Protecting our wild places in Colorado has been supported by every Colorado senator since then, except for Sen. Gardner. Protecting wild places that nurture the human spirit and provide habitat for all the other creatures that were here before us is a Colorado value. The Colorado Outdoor Recreation & Economy Act is such an important bill and we need Sen. Gardner to help move it forward by actively supporting it in the U.S. Senate.

The CORE Act is a combination of four citizens’ campaigns that have been in the works for over a decade. It is well thought out, vetted and has the support of all the counties affected. Hundreds of small business owners support this initiative in part because they know they can’t survive without a thriving outdoors for the success of their business.

This bill would protect 400,000 acres across Colorado with a variety of designations from wilderness additions: to Spraddle Creek near Vail, to wildlife conservation areas, to new wilderness in the San Juan Mountains near Telluride and Durango, to 17,000 acres of Special Recreation Management Area in the Tenmile Range in Summit County (yes, mountain bikes will still be allowed.) The Camp Hale National Historic Landscape will be established; the area where the famed 10th Mountain Division trained will be protected while the recreation there remains unchanged.

The CORE Act hurts no one and helps all: human, wildlife, water, ecosystems — all of it. Please contact Sen. Gardner today at 303-391-5777 and urge him to take an active role in supporting the bill. Learn more at http://www.coreact.org

Tim Drescher

Avon