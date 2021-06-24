Letter: The CORE Act is a step toward 30×30

As lifetime locals to Colorado, we were thrilled by the recent hearing on the Colorado Outdoor Recreation Economy Act in the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee. We are extremely thankful for the leadership shown by the Colorado delegation, including Reps. Joe Neguse, Jason Crow, Ed Perlmutter, and Diana DeGette and Sens. John Hickenlooper and Michael Bennet, who have continually advocated for the grassroots-led effort to safeguard these special places in Colorado and centered the voices of those on the ground who depend on open green spaces for their health, enjoyment, and livelihood.

Colorado businesses like ours depend on protections like those detailed in the CORE Act to support the thriving outdoor recreation economy that acts as the fuel for many communities in Colorado, urban and rural alike. Safeguarding places like the Continental Divide Trail and the Thompson Divide is important to locals, as well as many recreationists and conservationists outside of Colorado, and even outside the United States, who regard the protections of Colorado’s land and waters as a model for conservation efforts around the world. Passage of the CORE Act, which would expand outdoor recreation opportunities, bolster local economies, and honor our nation’s veterans all at once, is just the latest demonstration of our state’s leadership in conservation.

As the Biden administration, federal agencies, state governments, and community leaders consider how to achieve the goals set out in the “America the Beautiful” Initiative, efforts in Colorado can provide a blueprint for how to ensure protections are locally-led, informed by science, and equitably enjoyed by all. To achieve ambitious goals like protecting 30% of the nation’s lands and waters by 2030, we must consider all the tools in our toolbox. These initiatives will require bold leadership and innovative ideas, of which the CORE Act is just the latest example coming out of Colorado.

Kevin and Patrick Webber, Founders, Fourpoints Bar

Denver