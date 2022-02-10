Letter: The customer isn’t always right

Newsflash to all of the tourists and whatever locals feel that their place a few rungs up on the socioeconomic ladder gives them carte blanche to berate the service workers in the valley: The customer is not always right, and very few people that are serving you buy into that mantra. You are not exempt in any way when it comes to the requirement for you to be respectful to those that are busting their butts for peanuts so you can get what you want and happily go about your day.

The other day while grocery shopping, I had to witness and listen to an obviously self-important man morph into male Karen as he threw a tantrum because City Market was sold out of baked chicken pieces. He was being very condescending and eventually angrily demanded that the clerk go get the manager.

When she informed him that she was the manager, he insisted that she go get the store manager. She was being very polite throughout his barrage. He apparently went to find the manager himself when I interjected by informing him that his complaint might be moot because it is very hard to eat chicken with a broken jaw. After he walked away, the target of his anger thanked me through her tears. Admittedly, it’s probably not wise to handle it the way I did, but some people need to be knocked down a peg or two once in a while.

Most locals work very hard to live here because, among many other reasons, it’s a beautiful place somewhat removed from the pitfalls of living in a typical city or town. If you are paying to visit our valley, life is likely treating you well. The same can be said of our local first, second, third etc. homeowners. If you can’t have your favorite type of chicken or your pizza slice is five minutes late, suck it up and cry about it when you get home, wherever that might be.

Greg White

Avon