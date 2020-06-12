Letter: The defund dilemma

Imagine. You can see them. Looters and vandals are breaking into your business, stealing and destroying what you built and depend on for your livelihood. Do you call 911 to report a burglary in process, or, would a faster response come if you reported the thieves were violating social distancing laws?

Little solace, but taking a knee to thank God that there still remain law enforcement folks to call at all might bring some small comfort.

Aggie Chastain

Loveland and formerly of EagleVail