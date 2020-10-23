Letter: The fallacy of Berlaimont

I just returned from my usual walk up Berry Creek Trail and down Berry Creek Road. Sometimes I reverse the order — but each time it’s a wonderful walk on a dirt trail and road that are public domain. I’ve seen hundreds of folks using the two byways during the course of the spring, summer and fall. And they’re just a microcosm of the people who use them during the year.

Most are hikers and mountain bikers. Dirt bikers and ATVs make up a smaller percentage and vehicles are a rarity. It’s a great place to step away from the fray.

The area is also a corridor for wildlife migration. Seems like they want to stay away from the fray, too. So I was somewhat baffled by the Forest Service decision to allow a developer to pave Berry Creek Road. Their rationale, regarding wildlife, was that they can find other migration routes. Sure they can.

But the assumption of finding another route is a bit flawed since it can be applied again and again … until they can’t find another route. So where does it stop? Similarly, the developers of the proposed complex (19 luxury homes) at the top of the road knew from the get-go what they were getting into when they bought the land. Caveat emptor. Except when the emptor has deep pockets.

It’s hard to imagine someone proposing 19 trailers (even luxury trailers) at the top of the road and getting approval for a sealed road. Money talks? Then add to the above the disruption paving will cause (both to recreational users and residents of the surrounding area) and the congestion on the road once it’s finished. Not to mention lack of egress for the occupants if a fire occurs. Maybe it’s time for money to walk.

Michele Fuller

Edwards