Letter: The fentanyl crisis and Boebert’s votes

I am writing in response to Ali Longwell’s informative and eye-opening piece, “The rising threat of fentanyl” covering the explosion of fentanyl-related deaths across America, Colorado, and Eagle County. I can’t imagine the heartbreak of families losing a child due to an accidental overdose of these dangerous drugs.

I believe it is important to note that Rep. Lauren Boebert, who represents parts of Eagle County, voted against two life-saving bills that relate to this drug epidemic. Boebert was one of just 15 representatives who voted against HR 2355 — the Opioid Prescription Verification Act, 2021 — which reduces prescription shopping and curbs sales of illegally obtained opioids. The National Association of Chain Drug Stores applauded this legislation citing that it would help reduce drug abuse and misuse of opioids. Rep. Boebert also voted against HR 2364 , the Synthetic Opioid Danger Awareness Act. This bill would direct the CDC to conduct public education campaigns about the dangers of fentanyl and make the public aware of treatment services available through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

We need leaders whose values, and votes, align with the issues facing our community. It is fair to say that Rep. Boebert’s actions on these important bills put her in direct contrast to the interests of the people she represents. I think that the citizens, from Vail to the rural areas Longwell cited, which are heavily impacted by this epidemic, should be aware of how Rep. Boebert voted on these bills. Her “no votes” do not serve her constituents on this life-threatening drug problem.

Lisa Lewis

Edwards