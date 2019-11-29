Letter: The heart of the matter

The Vail Town Council recognized the “heart” when it dictated the objections which could be presented under certain time limits at the Booth Heights appeal hearing. The sheep were not to be considered! When the residents in the town of Vail voted for four council members who opposed Booth Heights, was love for the sheep demonstrated? Yes.

There is a grassroots movement in Eagle County. It involves concern for the survival of deer, elk and bighorn sheep. Parks and Wildlife representatives were at the hearing. A letter was sent by them to Triumph and Vail Resorts. It can be read on http://www.vail gov.com. Was a biological report ignored? Yes.

My father knew Pete Seibert. Pete was a man of honor and integrity. My father built the first warming hut for chair Lift One. Pete Seibert’s Vail would not have tolerated such cruelty to the bighorn sheep! Eagle County residents, please write letters to the editor. The lives of the bighorn sheep depend on your concern!

Joanne Harris

Avon