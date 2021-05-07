Letter: The hypocrisy is too much

I’m not afraid of death anymore. I’m getting older and glad that I won’t be around for when our country really goes down the great porcelain throne. I plan to be like the guy in the movie “Ocean’s Eleven.” I’m going to spend all my money and the last check I write will bounce.

The hypocrisy in our country from both political sides is too much. Amazon.com now bans Dr. Seuss books but keeps on selling books about Hitler? The politicians build a fence around the capital building but open the southern border to anyone and everyone? The media “reports” on all the supposed dirty stuff the Trump family did but won’t report about Hunter Biden’s dirty deeds? No one wanted to take a “Trump vaccine” but once basement Biden got into office they lined up? We have a puppet president that clearly should be in Florida playing shuffleboard, instead he’s doing a softball press conference with q-cards, is that transparency?

When the final chapter of the history of the United States is written, the historians will just say: “They had a good thing going but screwed it up, because they were stupid and greedy.”

Steven P. Green

Avon