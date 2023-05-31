Letter: The importance of inclusion

I read Richard Carnes’ recent column in the Vail Daily and must take exception. As a transplant from Kansas, one of the many things I like about Eagle County specifically, and Colorado in general, is the diversity, inclusivity and tolerance of the people. Cities have an obligation to celebrate their residents and whatever they embrace. Martin Luther King Day, Cinco de Mayo, St. Patrick’s Day, the Fourth of July, Labor Day, Christmas, Hanukkah or Adopt a Dog Day. Cities celebrate all types of cultural events. Pride Month should be no different. You don’t have to agree with a particular event but you can respect others.

Stephen Gordon

Eagle