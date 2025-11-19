Letter: The importance of Trans Day of Remembrance

Trans Day of Remembrance. That may not mean much to you, but as the mom of an amazing 28-year-old trans woman, it means a lot to me.

Every day I fear for her safety. This world is a cruel place with a government that marginalizes our most vulnerable, and my daughter is one of them. If she were Black, I would be more frightened.

The first Trans Day of Remembrance was organized 26 years ago in Boston to mourn those lost and to demand an end to the violence against transgender people, particularly those of color. When Rita Hester and Chanelle Pickett were both lost in violent anti-trans attacks within a few years of each other, trans people came together to remember, to mourn, and to demand better for those who would come after them.

This year, according to the Trans Remembrance Project, there have been 58 deaths of transgender people in the United States, 27 of them violent, and 21 of them by suicide — with 61% of all those lost to suicide being trans youth ages 15-24.

What can you do to protect our transgender youth and adults? When you see something happening, say something. Speak at your school board about the importance of taking care of all our children, not just the ones who look like yours. Acknowledge them. Use their correct pronouns, and if you aren’t sure, ask them. Do not dead-name them (using their name before their transition). Stand up to the government and other factions that are implementing horrible legislation against their rights. And learn about what it means to be transgender. Give yourself a little lesson. I suggest visiting this link .

We have many transgender youth in our valley. Trust me, you know someone who has a child, a friend, a relative who is trans. They just want to be loved and seen, like you and me.

Carolyn Pope

Vail