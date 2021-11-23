Letter: The jester of Sappy Valley

Richard Carnes, keep your sappy columns coming our way! Your continuing anti-conservative, jabbing viewpoints and opinions based solely on ignorance, cockiness, and cluelessness have become rather (sadly) comical! It’s apparent you are still being fooled by the overpaid cue card readers of mainstream media (all with terrible ratings and dwindling ad revenue). Maybe some day you’ll discover the real truth about what is really happening in today’s America … but until then, keep a lot of us readers laughing as we shake our heads.

Mark O’Sullivan

Wolcott