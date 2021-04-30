Letter: The job is not over

I am grateful to have been able to volunteer, and administer COVID-19 vaccine for Eagle County. I am also grateful for the commitment and efficiency that Eagle County has shown in its vaccination effort. However, the job is not over.

In addition to the county, medical offices and pharmacies now have vaccine to administer (at no cost). It is time to schedule and get vaccinated! Children 16 and over are eligible for vaccination. Graduating high school seniors are going to need to be vaccinated to attend college (this is no different than the Meningitis B vaccine requirement for college). Parents, it is time to protect your children as well as the people they come in contact with. We are all in this together. The outdoor concert season will be upon us. Let’s get vaccinated so we can enjoy together.

Dr. Stephen Gordon

Eagle