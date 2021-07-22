Letter: The meaning of life explained in two paragraphs

I’m reading Butch Mazzuca’s “Thoughts and observations” column, and in a few lines, he explains to us very important socio-economic facts. Why Socialism failed as an economic system. The troubles with public education. The hypocrisy of politicians and such. Discrimination and racism. Plus what life in itself is and more.

What a performance!

I’m not sure if such an ability to condense complex issues is a sign of great clarity, or instead,more simply, a way to score political points.

Whatever the case, I feel that he owes it to his readers to do a little more of homework when discussing such important arguments.

Piero Costa

Vail