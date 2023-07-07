Letter: The most unpatriotic thing

The Fourth is just magical in Vail. From the parade, to the concert, fireworks, hospitality, weather, people … heck you know what I’m talking ’bout. You were there. But while you celebrated as a town together, Vail Resorts was busy booting vehicles in front of their dilapidated “professional building.”

Do they have the right? Of course. It’s theirs. But with no businesses left occupying the crumbling premises, you would think they would let locals park there for the day like they have for the last umpteen years!

Where is their fine for creating this eyesore?

Rick Ross

Vail