Letter: The new 8th Congressional District

Western Colorado mayors, city council members, and state legislators should lobby for the new 8th Congressional District to be located on the Western Slope. On April 26, the U. S. Census Bureau announced that Colorado is now eligible for a new 8th Congressional District due to a 14.5% growth in population.

Denver and the Front Range has plenty of representation in Congress with most of the congressional districts. I support the move to have Colorado’s large 3rd Congressional District be cut in half and locate the new 8th district on the Western Slope. Colorado’s vast 3rd district is like another state. The Western Slope desperately needs representation.

The public, as well as mayors, city council members, and state legislators can contact Jessika Shipley at the Colorado Independent Redistricting Commission at: redistricting.colorado.gov . Make your voice heard!

Randy Fricke

New Castle