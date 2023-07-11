Letter: The qualities of good character

Thank you to Pastor Dan Matney for reminding all of us, including those who don’t believe in a Christian God, of the qualities of good character.

I assume, based on Matney’s analysis, that he will vigorously oppose the election of Donald Trump, who exhibits virtually all of the negative traits listed (deceitful, arrogant, disrespectful, greedy, judgmental, self-righteous, revengeful, abusive, unapologetic, power-hungry, materialistic, unrepentant, etc.) and almost none of the positive traits (although I will give him “sober”).

James Harrison

Eagle