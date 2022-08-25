Letter: The rest of the story

The Vail Daily’s coverage of last week’s public debate for Colorado Senate District 8 and House District 26, unfortunately, mentioned only the Senate candidates (Dylan Roberts and Matt Solomon). Meghan Lukens, candidate for House District 26, also participated despite the fact that her opponent declined to attend.

These two contested seats cover the majority of northwestern Colorado and will be very competitive in the upcoming election. This event was a good opportunity for Eagle County voters to meet the candidates in person and hear them respond to a range of questions from the moderator and constituents.

Meghan Lukens is a native of the Steamboat Springs area and a high school teacher. Her work and community involvement position her — on a daily basis — to be face to face with the issues and challenges prioritized by local families and mountain communities.

Meghan emphasized that she values the opportunity to meet and listen to people across the district, and across a broad spectrum of political affiliations. Despite a grueling schedule, she has enthusiastically spent significant time meeting and listening to folks in Eagle County over recent months to fine-tune her understanding of economic, social, policy and governance priorities here. Her willingness to participate in the candidate forum despite the absence of her opponent underscores her commitment to connecting with the people of Eagle County and serving the communities of Western Colorado in this important House seat.

I look forward to continued coverage of all the candidates in our upcoming state and local elections!

Roseann Casey, Secretary, Eagle County Democrats

Eagle