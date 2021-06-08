Letter: The show must go on

A huge thank you to the Vail Valley Foundation, Tom Boyd and the staff at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater for hosting Vail Valley Academy of Dance productions of “The Show Must Go On” and “Cinderella” last week. Allowing the dancers to use a venue that has hosted so many legendary artists was a dream come true for many of us who have seen such acts in the past.

Another thank you to Ashley and Ryan Calligan, the owners/operators of VVAD for managing all of the dancers and teachers through an unprecedented tough year. Day in and day out, safety was always the No. 1 priority during the months of practice beginning back in August, and we as parents were lucky to have our children under your supervision and expertise.

A gigantic thank you to all of the instructors and volunteers who made this production what it was. Morgan Kulas, Maria Barry, Meredith Kirkman, Tara Goike, all of the ballet instructors and the hip-hop genius Colin Meiring turned our children into shining stars for four nights under the bright lights of The Amp.

Future acts of this upcoming summer season can be assured that the stage of the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater has been solidly broken in after a year-long hiatus by some of the most talented community members around: the hard working kids of our valley. A sincere thank you to all!

Reid Griebling

Edwards