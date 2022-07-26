Letter: The Supreme Court’s role is to interpret the law

The sky is falling, again, shouts the Rev. Dr. Thistlethwaite as she asserts “this current Supreme Court is becoming an engine of assault on democracy” …

Nothing could be further from the truth.

The role of the Supreme Court in our democracy is to interpret the law, not to do what the Rev. Dr., or I for that matter, want.

In the Dobbs case, the court sent the issue of abortion back to the states where it would have remained but for Roe v. Wade.

Finally, it is disconcerting, if not obscene, that the Rev. Dr. perverts Martin Niemoller’s words against the Nazi regime in furtherance of her leftist ideology.

Gerald Katz

Edwards