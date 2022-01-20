Letter: The talented Ripley

#VailLive consistently features happy, uplifting photos of local dogs and is a bright spot in the Daily each day. Special kudos to the owner of Ripley van Wrinkles, who always brings a smile to our faces as we follow his adventures.

Each day, we turn to that page first to see if Ripley has a new photo. We especially like his new Christmas coat with his name on it! Many thanks to his owner for the humorous reports on Ripley’s antics. We hope Ripley will continue to be a frequent visitor to #VailLive!

Jack and Greer Gardner

Wildridge