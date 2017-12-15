Letter: The tedious life of the Eagle-Vail Board of Governors’ ‘watchwatcher’

Frankly, I don't have the temperament for it — just too high pressure for me. But observing a watchwatcher (one word, not two) in action can be very stimulating.

If your curiosity has been aroused, start attending the Eagle-Vail Board of Governors meetings. Observe the scrupulous watchwatcher; watch his intense deliberation as he goes about enforcing the District's strict 180-second public comment limitation.

Why doesn't the District just use one of those buzzer/timer gadgets, you might ask? Well, the District actually does use one, but the watchwatcher goes a step further in pursuit of accuracy, auditing the timer against his wristwatch. And boy oh boy is that timer buzzer loud! When it goes off, it can startle the bejesus out of old gals like me, sending them in mid-sentence from the podium to a restroom stall.

Honestly, I do admire the watchwatcher's care and focus on his digital ticker, but sometimes I question whether he actually heard any of the words that came out of each speaker's mouth.

Remember that old tongue twister … how much wood could a woodchuck chuck? I wonder, how many watches could a watchwatcher watch if a watchwatcher could watch watches? Or, how much information could a watchwatcher absorb if a watchwatcher chucked his watch?

Aggie Chastain

