Letter: The things we could do …

To be honest, I don’t use our local public transit system very often. But I’m still writing to voice my support for the Eagle Valley Regional Transit Authority. Why, you ask? Because if it creates a system that is more reliable, frequent and affordable. It’s a win for everyone.

I think of all the things I could do. Like …

I realize my reasons are trivial. For my family, easy and reliable public transit is a bonus. But our circumstances should not be taken for granted — after all, the only constant in life is change. Then my thoughts turn to the thousands of people in this county who do rely on public transit.

I think of all the things they could do. Like …

Whether or not you personally use public transportation, it’s a crucial pillar in an equitable and vibrant community. For our community to be successful, we must make it possible for every resident to be successful. Sometimes that means putting the day-to-day aside and choosing the big picture.

Vote “yes” this November — think of all the things we could do.

Anna Robinson

Eagle