Letter: There’s a connection between what we eat and Earth’s health

One can go online and find all sorts of statistics on the impact of eating beef on our climate crisis, but recently I read something in The Guardian that pushes the crisis even further: In just six years, more than 800 million trees have been cut down in the Amazon rainforest to feed the world’s appetite for beef .

If you don’t know what the destruction of the Amazon rainforest has to do with climate change and the health of this Earth, you might look that up, too.

I was astonished at the vitriolic pushback when Gov. Jared Polis suggested cutting meat out once a week . Is the beef industry that scared?

According to The World Counts , which presents environmental awareness data on the current state of the world and how it is affected by our choice of products, it states that the amount of water used for meat production in just 35 hours could provide drinking water for everyone on Earth for a year. And, the production of beef emits 250 times more greenhouse gas per gram of protein than legumes such as beans or peanuts. If you have to eat beef, pay a little more and get Colorado grass-fed meat.

Do you think lowering your meat consumption will hurt your health? I am 91, and except for arthritis, am in good health. I have not eaten red meat, except for an accidental bite, in 40 years.

This is all in hopes of a thoughtful approach to the connection between what we eat and the health of our planet.

Katherine Delanoy

Eagle