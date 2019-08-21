Letter: There’s no such thing as the Vail Valley

A lot has been written about and advertised as the Vail Valley. There is no such place. There is the Gore Valley, which ends when Gore Creek enters the Eagle River at Dowd Junction, and the Eagle River Valley. The Eagle River headwaters are at Camp Hale and the river runs through Red Cliff all the way to Dotsero, where it enters the Colorado River.

In the Vail Daily and Everything Vail Valley (where is that?) there is a section that looks back 80 years (or 70 or 60) ago in the Vail Valley. There wasn’t even a Vail back then. Please call it what it really is.

Marie Warren

Minturn