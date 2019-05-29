Letter: There’s still time to vote for Holy Cross Energy board

The Holy Cross Energy board position for the northern district has four candidates, including yours truly, vying for a director seat. Each of the candidates has strengths that are worth considering. It’s been an honor for me just to be among them.

While I’d like you to vote for me, you can inform your own decision by going to http://www.holycross.com/elections, reading the candidates’ bios and choosing the one you think will best represent your interests. The Vail Daily also ran useful articles on each of the candidates in its May 15 to May 18 editions, which you can access online.

The important message here is to vote. Time is short. Holy Cross customers were mailed ballots on May 15 and 16. Your postage-paid response must be received by June 5. So, June 1 is probably the last day to get it in the mail. However, the last chance to vote is in-person at the June 6 Holy Cross Energy Annual Meeting and 80th Anniversary Celebration at the Brush Creek Pavilion in Eagle. Between 4:30 and 5 p.m., Holy Cross customers can vote. All customers can enjoy the celebration that follows.

Voting is a privilege for us all.

Michael Kaddatz

Eagle