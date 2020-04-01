Letter: These days
I really don’t think about it.
These days I feel like I’m in the middle of the band, Chicago’s, big hit … “Does Anybody Really Know What Time It Is?” Does anybody really care?
These days, except when I might feel hunger coming on and figure that it’s time for a meal — I have no clue what time it is. And I don’t really care. I mean I care, but it really doesn’t matter.
These days, like everyone else, I’m quarantined at home — out of choice. A specific virus, whose name I refuse to even say (I’m so tired of hearing about it) has kept the entire world — even my bucket list — at a distance. And let’s not even talk about my family. Hopefully, they’ll recognize me when I emerge.
These days I wash floors, do laundry, vacuum, change sheets, cook, wash my hair, do Pilates Barre on YouTube, walk 5 miles when the weather permits, FaceTime, write and read — which is becoming a problem because I need a new book and am having withdrawal. Forget it. I do not read books on anything electronic. I’m a writer — and I need to hold a book, smell the paper — and let it take me away. The last book I read took me to Australia. The one before that, Amsterdam. That’s the only way to travel these days.
I have actually lost track of the days of the week. I used to have some sort of schedule. Workouts, hike, lunch meetings, interviews, write, catch a movie, grab a dinner, see my kids. It’s all down the tubes now — and I must admit it’s strange getting up in the morning and not having a plan.
And yet, I really don’t think I think about the “thing” — the virus whose name I refuse to utter. Still, I must admit that there are mornings when I awake in a sweat from a dream in which I am lost. OK. These days, most every morning I awake in sweat! Last night I dreamt that I was walking down a ski run when, suddenly, I spot a payphone. And, in my dream — I know I can’t use the phone because of the coronavirus. There! I said it! The “C” word.
Anxious? Not me.
I really don’t think about it.
Brenda Himelfarb
EagleVail
