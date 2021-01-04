Letter: This is no way to treat seniors

First let me say that both my friend and I are 80 years old. We each received the notification that we should attempt to reach the number provided in the COVID-19 vaccine bulletin at 8 a.m. this morning (Monday). We both (separately) attempted to get through to the number provided (dialing repeatedly from 7:55 a.m. until 8:10 a.m. but each time were advised either the circuits were busy or when getting through could not reach a live person or leave a message.

At the same time, we also attempted to book a time slot online but were also unsuccessful. My friend actually thought she had found a slot but by the time she had completed the questionnaire the slot had been filled and there were no remaining slots.

Yes, the county had advised that when the notation “NO SLOTS AVAILABLE. SIGN UP IS FULL“ appeared on the county’s website then they were fully booked for that clinic day/location. Advising only to check back periodically as they would be allocated more vaccines and would schedule additional clinics. And just how are we get through to do this?

This is no way for Eagle County to treat seniors. County officials gave us false hope that we would be able to at least “get in line” for the vaccine. Wonder just how many “slots” were available and just how many slots one could grab at a time? And yes, both my friend and I are full-time residents of Eagle County and have each lived here for over 20 years.

Time to check my blood pressure again!

Faye McKenny

Wildridge