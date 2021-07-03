Letter: Thoughts on this Independence Day

Two years ago, I had the honor of watching a group of people become American citizens. One of them was my friend. She is a small business owner. With hard work and perseverance, she has made her community, and our country, better. Attending that ceremony, I was so proud to watch her become another thread in our national fabric.

Today, I worry that fabric is fraying. Just six months ago, a group of our fellow citizens attacked the heart of our democracy. One hundred forty-five years after the signing of the Declaration of Independence, I fear we are losing sight of the fact we are in this together.

Now I know we are not all the same. We come from different places. We are of different faiths. We dream different dreams. And we certainly propose different solutions to the problems facing our country. But these differences are not what is important. What is important is that we are all Americans with a shared future. That of many, we are one.

We must work together to ensure our future is peaceful and prosperous. At the end of the citizenship ceremony, after the emotion and gravity of the Pledge of Allegiance and the national anthem, a jingoistic video played. It put the choice before us into stark relief: the solemn responsibility of citizenship or easy displays of Americanism.

True patriotism demands we protect our institutions, our heritage and our democracy. It requires us to engage with those with whom we disagree. To listen, to collaborate and to be compassionate. It demands we see one another as fellow countrymen, not enemies; to build civic bonds stronger than political differences. Indeed, the success of this American experiment depends on it.

Two years ago, I had the honor of watching a friend embrace these ideals and become a fellow citizen. I hope we can be as worthy of our citizenship as she is. I know we can find it within ourselves to come together to create a more perfect union over the next 145 years. Happy Independence Day, my fellow Americans.

Cole Buerger

Glenwood Springs