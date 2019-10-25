Letter: Thoughts on Vietnam War anger

Kudos to Jay Wissot and the Vail Daily — you achieved your mission; you got the community talking. I know it got my veteran friends talking, all barking the usual stuff — “draft dodger” and “who died in his place?” or “them that can’t, teach.”

It all seemed so harsh, so I asked my friends, “could you be a little more generous, give Jay some props for coming out like he did?” I asked them to forgive and forget; I reminded them that the Buddha taught us to move on, to not scratch that itch.

Jay, you sound like you’re looking for approval, absolution, forgiveness. Good. Good to hear you’re having second thoughts about where your choices left you.

Kenton Krohlow

Edwards