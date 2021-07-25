Letter: Thoughts on wolves

Biologists Bill Ripple of Oregon State University and Tom Hobbs of Colorado State University have found that wolves in Yellowstone have improved the ecosystem by direct and indirect consequences throughout the entire ecosystem.

Wolves controlling the elk and deer populations have curbed intense browsing allowing the aspen and willow stands to flourish thus improving riparian areas. One example being that beaver populations now flourish as the stream is no longer channelized and more food is available. Bird and insect populations have improved also. Animals are benefiting by the ponds.

Adding a key species is not the quick fix to repair faulty systems; however, by adding the wolves back to the equation, it will ultimately help the ecosystem.

Colorado may benefit from the re-introduction of a native species.

Corkie Ramey

Gypsum