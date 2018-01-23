Letter: Three Eagle-Vail board members running for re-election deserve our support

I, too, am disappointed by the tension and conflict between the Eagle-Vail boards, the major fiscal shortcomings now (and even bigger in the future), the deferred maintenance that never seems to get done or solved and the budget deficits.

The recommendation of the Urban Land Institute (ULI) that the "boards should work together" is good up to a point — but they are not one board and have individual responsibilities.

It is imperative that the boards work together but not so closely that boundaries become blurred and it becomes cronyism — meaning one board asks for money from the property owners to help bail it out, or to assist its ventures, and the request is almost always granted. Each board needs to stand alone fiscally.

I am heartened by the current Eagle-Vail Property Owners Association board members. They addressed and denied the continual "loan" of property owners dollars to the Metro District, hired a new management company to reduce the annual management fee by about $100,000, reduced our annual dues and fought to construct the new tennis courts (that some board members tried to stonewall against the positive efforts of the current board members).

Informed Eagle-Vail residents are very pleased with the improvement in leadership of the Eagle-Vail Property Owners Association. Their accomplishments are remarkable and reflect a true understanding of their duties to the property owners in Eagle-Vail. The recent dues reductions and curtailment of Eagle-Vail Metro District bailouts were overdue.

The three board members running for re-election deserve our support. The selection of a new professional manager is past due and should reduce the frustration of the board and the community. To continue this positive momentum, Steve Daniels, Jake Jacobson and Judd Watts must be re-elected. Let us keep moving forward and vote for Jake Jacobson, Steve Daniels and Judd Watts.

Respectfully,

Jim Phillips

Eagle-Vail