Letter: Time for a different primary system

The Iowa caucuses were a disaster, and this quaint experiment in democracy has to end. To have our candidates spend a year running around this one, small, unrepresentative state, is a waste of their time and resources. Starting in any single state is wrong, in my opinion.

A good solution would be to hold six regional primaries, starting in early February, spaced out by two weeks in between each primary, ending up at the end of March. The regions could rotate which primary was held first. This would allow candidates to go to one part of the country and economically compete, before moving onto the next region.

Steve Coyer

Avon