Letter: Time for Boebert to go

It is time for Colorado voters to say “enough is enough” and vote for the opponent of U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, whoever that might be, in the 2022 election. I am a registered independent voter and believe in the right for citizens to bear arms.

That said, her latest stunt, to arm her children with high powered firearms in front of a Christmas tree , and post it online, is disgusting. There is no place for this message in Colorado, nor any other state (take note, Kentucky) during the holiday or any other season. I am not willing to stay silent, as so many of our representatives appear to be, when a representative glorifies armed children in the wake of so many tragic school shootings. This stunt sends the wrong message to children and their parents and must not be tolerated. I will support her opponent with my time, energy and money to the maximum extent possible in the upcoming election. I encourage all Colorado residents to do the same.

To counter these destructive messages, there are positive opportunities to support local organizations trying to provide resources for troubled youth. Open Counseling is one such organization, offering free or low-cost confidential therapy and counseling sessions to youths. Responsible representatives should be advancing the work of these types of organizations, not self-promoting being photographed with armed children. Take a stand, be heard, and vote Boebert out of office.

I endorse this holiday message: Peace on Earth, goodwill to all.

Fred Doyle

Vail