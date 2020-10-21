Letter: Time for Congress to take action on climate change

Throughout Colorado, and particularly here on the Western Slope, sportsmen and women are witnessing changes to our landscape brought on by our warming climate. Crucial snowpack and the rivers that rely on it are diminishing before our eyes as longer, hotter and dryer summers lead to more catastrophic wildfires, and our flora and fauna are suffering. All of this is having a direct effect on the ecosystems and wildlife we all value and yearn to protect.

Let’s move beyond arguments over how we arrived at this juncture and work together to solve this pressing issue that directly impacts our local outdoor recreation economy and the resources required to sustain our heritage of hunting and fishing for future generations.

Local conservation groups are hard at work on behalf of Colorado’s natural resources through advocacy efforts and on-the-ground restoration projects, but we can’t do it alone. We need leadership at the federal level to pass common-sense climate change legislation, which helps conserve the public lands that are such a vital resource to our economy and way of life.

It’s time for Congress to take action and address the key causes of climate change.

Nick Noesen

Eagle Valley Trout Unlimited