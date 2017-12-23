Letter: Time to change the name of Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek
December 23, 2017
With the recent removal of statues of civil war figures and other historically significant characters, it's time we changed the name of the "Vilar Center" to something else, since Alberto Vilar is serving a 10-year sentence for "securities fraud and money laundering," according to Reuters.
So, the performing arts center wasn't partially built with Vilar's money; it was built with money he stole from clients. I'd suggest it should be named after the clients from whom he stole the money.
I donated, annually, to the Vail Valley Foundation before 2003, but since Vilar's conviction, I've neither donated nor attended any events at the performing arts center in Beaver Creek. It's been my small, silent protest.
Ron Sills
Eagle-Vail
Trending In: Opinion
- Eagle County Sheriff: Reach out and support those who can’t be home for the holidays (column)
- Letter: Come Election Day 2018, do you want more of the feckless DNC?
- Letter: Population growth in Colorado and the southwest is ‘inevitable,’ but how will we react?
- Letter: Don’t worry about Lindsey Vonn; downhill ski racers eat pressure for breakfast
- Letter: Are Vail Mountain and Vail Resorts going to actively promote the ‘8 Essentials’ for safety?
Trending Sitewide
- Winter storms could bring 4 to 10 inches of snow to Vail, Beaver Creek through Christmas Day
- Riva Bahn Express opens at Vail, Strawberry Park lift at Beaver Creek on Saturday, Dec. 23
- ‘Bite the Bullet’ DJ: I will miss Radio Free Minturn
- How dare Vonn inject politics into the Olympics
- Edwards River Park, a 564-unit housing project, gets initial approval from Eagle County