Letter: Time to change the name of Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek

With the recent removal of statues of civil war figures and other historically significant characters, it's time we changed the name of the "Vilar Center" to something else, since Alberto Vilar is serving a 10-year sentence for "securities fraud and money laundering," according to Reuters.

So, the performing arts center wasn't partially built with Vilar's money; it was built with money he stole from clients. I'd suggest it should be named after the clients from whom he stole the money.

I donated, annually, to the Vail Valley Foundation before 2003, but since Vilar's conviction, I've neither donated nor attended any events at the performing arts center in Beaver Creek. It's been my small, silent protest.

Ron Sills

Eagle-Vail