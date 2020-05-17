Letter: Time to reopen Gypsum Urgent Care

First of all, I want to express my sincere appreciation and gratitude to the amazing staff at Vail Health for their tremendous effort and leadership during the COVID-19 crisis. As part of Vail Health’s effort to test people for COVID-19, they have shut down Gypsum Urgent Care and turned it into a drive-through testing facility and call center.

As a downvalley resident for the past six years, our family relies on Gypsum Urgent Care for multiple health issues. I have a chronic health condition that requires outpatient lab work once a week. I am so grateful that Gypsum Urgent Care has been able to accommodate my unique needs. I have three young children and we have had our fair share of injuries/ illnesses that require urgent attention.

Over the past few months, I have had to make the drive to Avon Urgent Care for my lab draws. It has been challenging given the COVID-19 situation with having all of the kids at home and then having to make the hour round trip drive, when I live five minutes from the Gypsum facility.

A few weeks ago, my 6-year-old son broke his arm in the late evening. If Gypsum had been open, we would have been able to go there for X-rays and evaluation, but since it is closed, we ended up having to drive 45 minutes to the Vail Health ER with him in tears the whole way.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Without Gypsum Urgent Care in place, those of us who live downvalley have at least a 30-minute drive in either direction to get urgent medical care of any kind. In my opinion, that is an unnecessary risk for the thousands of down-valley residents.

Now that we have been able to ramp up COVID testing at multiple locations throughout our valley, I would kindly and respectfully ask Vail Health to re-open Gypsum Urgent Care as soon as possible.

Kristi Carleton

Gypsum